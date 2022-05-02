ENDRA Life Sciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) NDRA, a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing (844) 868-8846 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5465 (International). A webcast of the call may also be accessed at ENDRA's Investor Relations page and here.
A telephone replay will be available until May 19, 2022 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 6511486. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.
About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005013/en/
