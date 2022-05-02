Stride Partners with Hallmark to #TeachLuv

Ed Tech Leader and Nation's Largest Greeting Card Maker Will Reach 25,000+ Families

To honor the herculean efforts of the nation's teachers, Stride, Inc. LRN is partnering with Hallmark Cards, Inc. for a special Teacher Appreciation Week initiative.

Beginning this month and continuing throughout the year, Stride is championing various teacher-led achievements, activities, and programs nationwide. The company is launching a new online resource hub for its estimated 6 million unique annual website visitors. Additionally, Hallmark is providing 25,000 digital video greeting cards from its new product offering at no cost to students or their families to send messages of thanks to their favorite educators.

"There's no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly changed how we work, interact, and travel. It's also transformed the role of education in every community and household," says James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc. "As we rebuild in the months and years ahead, teachers—the often-unsung heroes of our communities—will be central to making a vision for a stronger tomorrow, a reality. With Hallmark's help, we're proud to recognize their tremendous efforts."

Stride's new Teacher Appreciation initiative comes as many educators and school leaders across the country face a myriad of challenges, including but not limited to: sudden transitions to full-time online learning with minimal support and resources; demands to return to in-person teaching without appropriate COVID-19 precautions; and contentious politically charged debates that target schools and educators.

"Hallmark is always striving to share new innovative ways of connecting with those who uplift, support, and inspire. We're proud to partner with Stride in this effort when it comes to celebrating the millions of educators across the U.S.," says Kristy Lewis, Hallmark's vice president of marketing and consumer experience. "We're thrilled to play a role in helping students create one-of-a-kind moments for teachers that last a lifetime."

As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride K12-powered schools provide wraparound support services for families to help address the challenges that impact students' ability to perform well in the classroom. Every student has access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers, from the safety of home or from anywhere with an Internet connection.

To find out more information about Stride's commitment to educators, visit www.stridelearning.com or teachluv.org.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. LRN, we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005004/en/