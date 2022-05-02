Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Appoints Victoria Vakiener to Board of Directors

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. ARWR today announced that the board of directors appointed veteran pharmaceutical industry executive Victoria Vakiener, as an independent director of the company, with a term beginning effective May 2, 2022.
Douglass Given, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Arrowhead said, "Vicki is a senior executive with an impressive track record of leading organizations to successfully commercialize important medicines."
"I've watched Arrowhead aggressively grow its pipeline and expand the reach of its RNAi technology over the years," said Ms. Vakiener. "I am excited to join the Board now to help contribute to its next phase of growth as Arrowhead takes the necessary steps to become an emerging commercial stage company."
Ms. Vakiener currently serves on the board of directors of Chimerix, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. From November 2018 through September 2021, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of Epizyme, Inc. where she built the commercial organization and launched TAZVERIK for two indications within six months. Prior to joining Epizyme, Ms. Vakiener was an executive at Johnson & Johnson for more than twenty years where she held positions of leadership with increasing responsibility across the company's pharmaceutical and diagnostics businesses. Ms. Vakiener began her pharmaceutical career at Schering-Plough, where she spent nine years in both scientific and commercial roles. Ms. Vakiener received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Albright College.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.
For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005333/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.