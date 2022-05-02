Sterling Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. SBT ("Sterling" or the "Company"), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Net interest margin of 3.03%

Non-interest expense of $19.4 million

Provision (recovery) for loan losses of $(4.3) million; ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment of 2.80%

Shareholders' equity of $341.4 million

Bank capital ratios continue to be in excess of minimum ratios required to be considered "well-capitalized" with a leverage ratio of 13.65%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 23.29% and a common equity tier one ratio of 22.02%

The Company's consolidated leverage ratio of 12.23%, total risk-based capital ratio of 23.21% and common equity tier one ratio of 19.72% continue to exceed minimum regulatory capital requirements

Total deposits of $2.2 billion

Total gross loans of $1.9 billion

Nonperforming loans and troubled debt restructurings were $46.9 million (or 2.50% of total loans held for investment) compared to $65.3 million (or 3.25% of total loans held for investment) at December 31, 2021

Sale of commercial real estate loans held for sale, primarily consisting of loans secured by single-room occupancy hotel properties, for cash proceeds of $49.6 million

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"Sterling's first quarter of 2022 produced several improvements and milestones. Most importantly, our credit quality metrics continue the improvement that we have witnessed over the past few quarters. This was accomplished by both the continued hard work of our credit loss mitigation efforts and the successful sale of higher risk single room occupancy loans with original balances of approximately $62 million. Additionally, we continued to make meaningful progress on resolving the multiple regulatory matters as contained in our Formal Agreement with the OCC. The volume of remedial work remains substantial but the progress to date has been significant," said Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets – Total assets of $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2022 reflected a decrease of $67.7 million, or 2%, from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash and due from banks increased $75.0 million, or 18%, to $486.7 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $411.7 million at December 31, 2021. Investment securities, which we consider part of our liquid assets, increased $50.5 million, or 16%, to $364.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $313.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans held for investment of $1.9 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected a decline of $138.2 million, or 7%, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2021. In regard to loans held for sale, in February 2022, the Company sold substantially all of the commercial real estate loans held for sale for cash proceeds of $49.6 million.

Total Deposits – Total deposits of $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected a decrease of $61.6 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. Money market, savings and NOW deposits of $1.3 billion were relatively unchanged from December 31, 2021. Time deposits decreased $76.0 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $64.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $63.8 million at December 31, 2021. There were no outstanding brokered deposits at March 31, 2022. Brokered deposits, included in time deposits, were $20.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Capital – Total shareholders' equity was $341.4 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $343.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decline in shareholders' equity is attributable to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) due to unrealized losses on our investment securities portfolio, which is primarily attributable to changes in market value due to the current rising interest rate environment. These changes do not necessarily impact our realized returns since the Bank has both the intent and ability to hold these investment securities until maturity or the price recovers.

The Bank, after consultation with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), determined that a risk-weighting of 100% should be applied to its Advantage Loan Program loans under the risk weighting requirements set forth under the Basel III capital rules for first-lien residential mortgage exposures commencing with the first quarter of 2022. Previously, the Company and the Bank generally applied a 50% risk weight to the Advantage Loan Program loans. The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements required to be considered "well-capitalized" as of March 31, 2022, and the Company exceeded all applicable minimum regulatory capital requirements as of such date, as summarized in the following tables:

Company Capital Minimum

Requirements Company Actual

at March 31, 2022 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 23.21% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 6.00% 19.72% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 4.50% 19.72% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 4.00% 12.23% Bank Capital To Be Well

Capitalized Bank Actual

at March 31, 2022 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 10.00% 23.29% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 22.02% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 6.50% 22.02% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 5.00% 13.65%

Asset Quality and Provision (Recovery) for Loan Losses – A provision (recovery) for loan losses of $(4.3) million was recorded for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision (recovery) for $(6.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 was $52.5 million, or 2.80% of total loans held for investment, compared to $56.5 million, or 2.81% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021.

Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million compared to net charge offs of $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge offs in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $7.9 million in write-downs of our recorded investment in commercial real estate loans reclassified to loans held for sale from loans held for investment.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 totaled $54.1 million, or 1.93% of total assets, compared to $83.3 million, or 2.90% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 included $44.2 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $7.2 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $2.7 million of troubled debt restructurings. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 included $62.6 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $18.0 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $2.7 million of troubled debt restructurings. Total gross loans delinquent 30 days or more decreased during the first quarter of 2022 to $81.4 million, or 4.3% of total gross loans, from $118.8 million, or 5.7% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

"We continue to see improvement across all of our credit metrics. Included in the nonperforming assets are $44.6 million of residential Advantage Loan Program loans of which approximately $16.9 million are paying currently and likely will be moved to accrual status in the current year," said O'Brien.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.3 million compared to $21.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decline in net interest income was due primarily to a decline in the average balance of our loan portfolio of $170.9 million, or 8%, from $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while the average balance of lower-yielding securities and other interest-earning liquid assets in the first quarter of 2022 increased $17.7 million, or 2%, to $802.8 million compared to $785.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The overall decline in interest income on interest earning assets was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense since our average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits declined from 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.43% in the first quarter of 2022. Our average interest-bearing deposits decreased $58.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, total average interest-bearing liabilities decreased in the first quarter of 2022 due to our repayment of borrowings of $157.0 million with the FHLB in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin of 3.03% for the first quarter of 2022 increased compared to 2.94% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.45% for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 was favorably impacted by an increase in the average rate on interest earning assets of 4 basis points and a decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 4 basis points, each as compared to the immediately prior quarter. The increase in the average rate on interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2022 related to interest collected from nonperforming commercial real estate loans and construction loans.

Non-Interest Income – Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, a $2.2 million decrease from $3.6 million for the immediately prior quarter. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $2.9 million received from one of our insurance carriers in settlement of one of our policies at the same time as the settlement of the class action lawsuit. This decrease was partially offset by approximately $0.4 million in recoveries of the loan valuation losses previously taken on the commercial real estate portfolio during the period it was reflected as loans held for sale and an increase in net servicing income of $0.3 million due primarily to an increase in long-term interest rates, which increased the value of mortgage servicing rights.

Non-Interest Expense – Non-interest expense of $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2%, compared to $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in professional fees incurred due to the completion of certain refinements to the Bank's BSA/AML compliance programs from the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes a reversal of deferred compensation of $0.5 million that was forfeited in connection with an employee's termination of service.

Income Tax Expense – The effective tax rate was 30.3% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 30.2% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. O'Brien said, "Finally, the government investigations with respect to the Advantage Loan Program have progressed significantly, and we have recently commenced discussions with the DOJ and OCC regarding possible resolution of the investigations. It is too early in the process for us to have any clarity on the final outcome of the investigations. We would hope to be able to report further on our progress during the third quarter, but we have no control over the timing, and much work still needs to be done. The board and management are working diligently to cooperate fully with every aspect of these investigations and will continue to do so."

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Net income $ 5,260 $ 8,056 $ 2,325 Income per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 Net interest income $ 21,272 $ 21,718 $ 23,227 Net interest margin 3.03 % 2.94 % 2.45 % Non-interest income $ 1,411 $ 3,564 $ 453 Non-interest expense $ 19,423 $ 19,864 $ 21,334 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $ 1,822,186 $ 1,956,266 $ 2,389,599 Total deposits(1) $ 2,200,172 $ 2,261,735 $ 2,914,762 Nonperforming loans $ 44,229 $ 62,654 $ 83,578 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.80 % 2.81 % 2.92 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 119 % 90 % 86 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding 2.36 % 3.11 % 3.39 % Net charge offs (recoveries) during the period to average loans outstanding during the period (0.01 )% 0.35 % (0.01 )% Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ (4,289 ) $ (6,119 ) $ (737 ) Net charge offs (recoveries) $ (196 ) $ 7,571 $ (221 ) Return on average assets 0.74 % 1.07 % 0.24 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.08 % 9.49 % 2.87 % Efficiency ratio 85.63 % 78.57 % 90.09 % Capital Ratios Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios— Consolidated: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 23.21 % 29.02 % 23.52 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 19.72 % 24.08 % 18.48 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 19.72 % 24.08 % 18.48 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 12.23 % 11.47 % 8.34 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios—Bank: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 23.29 % 28.07 % 22.66 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 22.02 % 26.79 % 21.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 22.02 % 26.79 % 21.37 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 13.65 % 12.77 % 9.60 % (1) Refer to note to the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

change March 31,

2021 %

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 486,743 $ 411,676 18 % $ 873,223 (44 )% Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks 1,183 1,183 0 % 5,528 (79 )% Investment securities 364,361 313,879 16 % 259,686 40 % Loans held for sale 12,230 64,987 (81 )% 19,848 (38 )% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $52,455, $56,548 and $71,871 1,822,186 1,956,266 (7 )% 2,389,599 (24 )% Accrued interest receivable 6,655 7,696 (14 )% 10,439 (36 )% Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,888 2,722 6 % 4,626 (38 )% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 7,144 7,421 (4 )% 9,085 (21 )% Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,210 18,184 (5 )% 18,791 (8 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 20,288 22,950 (12 )% 22,950 (12 )% Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 33,163 33,033 0 % 32,631 2 % Deferred tax asset, net 20,865 21,426 (3 )% 24,104 (13 )% Other assets 14,213 15,407 (8 )% 23,517 (40 )% Total assets $ 2,809,129 $ 2,876,830 (2 )% $ 3,694,027 (24 )% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits(1) $ 64,944 $ 63,760 2 % $ 65,320 (1 )% Interest-bearing deposits(2) 2,135,228 2,197,975 (3 )% 2,771,407 (23 )% Deposits held for sale(3) — — — 78,035 (100 )% Total deposits 2,200,172 2,261,735 (3 )% 2,914,762 (25 )% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 150,000 150,000 0 % 318,000 (53 )% Subordinated notes, net 65,326 65,343 0 % 65,384 0 % Operating lease liabilities 18,421 19,400 (5 )% 20,056 (8 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities(1)(2) 33,804 36,725 (8 )% 53,909 (37 )% Total liabilities 2,467,723 2,533,203 (3 )% 3,372,111 (27 )% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — — — — Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,496,833 shares at March 31, 2022, 50,460,932 shares at December 31, 2021 and 50,009,407 shares at March 31, 2021 82,157 82,157 0 % 80,807 2 % Additional paid-in capital 14,186 14,124 0 % 13,603 4 % Retained earnings 253,503 248,243 2 % 227,178 12 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,440 ) (897 ) N/M 328 N/M Total shareholders' equity 341,406 343,627 (1 )% 321,916 6 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,809,129 $ 2,876,830 (2 )% $ 3,694,027 (24 )% N/M- not meaningful (1) (2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. The Company has (1) reclassified custodial escrow balances maintained with serviced loans of $3,991 from accrued expenses and other liabilities to non-interest bearing deposits and (2) reclassified accrued interest on outstanding time deposits of $21,539 from accrued expenses and other liabilities to interest-bearing deposits in the condensed consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021. (3) Deposits held for sale were transferred on the sale of the Bellevue, Washington Branch on July 23, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

change March 31,

2021 %

change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 23,868 $ 25,106 (5 )% $ 31,294 (24 )% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock 835 644 30 % 390 N/M Other interest 215 182 18 % 263 (18 )% Total interest income 24,918 25,932 (4 )% 31,947 (22 )% Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,330 2,637 (12 )% 6,702 (65 )% Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 352 607 (42 )% 838 (58 )% Interest on subordinated notes 964 970 (1 )% 1,180 (18 )% Total interest expense 3,646 4,214 (13 )% 8,720 (58 )% Net interest income 21,272 21,718 (2 )% 23,227 (8 )% Provision (recovery) for loan losses (4,289 ) (6,119 ) 30 % (737 ) N/M Net interest income after recovery of loan losses 25,561 27,837 (8 )% 23,964 7 % Non-interest income Service charges and fees 122 86 42 % 159 (23 )% Gain on sale of mortgage loans held for sale 197 15 N/M 398 (51 )% Unrealized losses on equity securities (236 ) (43 ) N/M (90 ) (2 ) Net servicing income (loss) 443 161 N/M (430 ) N/M Income on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 328 326 1 % 313 5 % Other 557 3,019 (82 )% 103 N/M Total non-interest income 1,411 3,564 (60 )% 453 N/M Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,617 8,920 8 % 7,848 23 % Occupancy and equipment 2,142 2,268 (6 )% 2,196 (2 )% Professional fees 5,157 6,209 (17 )% 8,755 (41 )% FDIC assessments 369 393 (6 )% 719 (49 )% Data processing 805 711 13 % 346 N/M Net recovery of mortgage repurchase liability (213 ) (271 ) 21 % (153 ) (39 )% Other 1,546 1,634 (5 )% 1,623 (5 )% Total non-interest expense 19,423 19,864 (2 )% 21,334 (9 )% Income before income taxes 7,549 11,537 (35 )% 3,083 N/M Income tax expense 2,289 3,481 (34 )% 758 N/M Net income $ 5,260 $ 8,056 (35 )% $ 2,325 N/M Income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,191,288 50,167,295 49,851,202 Diluted 50,406,123 50,316,155 49,912,860 N/M- not meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Performance Ratios: March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Return on average assets 0.74% 1.07% 0.24% Return on average shareholders' equity 6.08% 9.49% 2.87% Yield on average interest earning assets 3.55% 3.51% 3.36% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.62% 0.66% 1.05% Net interest spread 2.93% 2.85% 2.31% Net interest margin 3.03% 2.94% 2.45% Efficiency ratio(1) 85.63% 78.57% 90.09% (1) Efficiency Ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,660,692 $ 18,278 4.40 % $ 1,775,663 $ 19,593 4.41 % $ 2,006,112 $ 24,596 4.90 % Commercial real estate 247,044 3,436 5.56 % 281,844 3,351 4.76 % 256,610 3,183 4.96 % Construction 95,123 2,149 9.04 % 114,974 2,139 7.44 % 198,628 3,412 6.87 % Commercial lines of credit 350 5 5.71 % 1,622 23 5.67 % 5,687 103 7.24 % Total loans 2,003,209 23,868 4.77 % 2,174,103 25,106 4.62 % 2,467,037 31,294 5.07 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 350,150 835 0.95 % 300,435 644 0.86 % 312,969 390 0.50 % Other interest-earning assets 452,651 215 0.19 % 484,631 182 0.15 % 1,017,642 263 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 2,806,010 24,918 3.55 % 2,959,169 25,932 3.51 % 3,797,648 31,947 3.36 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 4,016 4,216 7,806 Other assets 43,322 36,201 42,969 Total assets $ 2,853,348 $ 2,999,586 $ 3,848,423 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,310,848 $ 707 0.22 % $ 1,304,133 $ 711 0.22 % $ 1,382,390 $ 935 0.27 % Time deposits(3) 861,785 1,623 0.76 % 927,129 1,926 0.82 % 1,615,949 5,767 1.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,172,633 2,330 0.43 % 2,231,262 2,637 0.47 % 2,998,339 6,702 0.91 % FHLB borrowings 150,000 352 0.94 % 233,413 607 1.02 % 318,013 838 1.05 % Subordinated notes, net 65,337 964 5.90 % 65,354 970 5.94 % 65,358 1,180 7.22 % Total borrowings 215,337 1,316 2.44 % 298,767 1,577 2.07 % 383,371 2,018 2.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,387,970 3,646 0.62 % 2,530,029 4,214 0.66 % 3,381,710 8,720 1.05 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits(4) 64,119 65,083 66,103 Other liabilities(3)(4) 55,479 64,841 76,603 Shareholders' equity 345,780 339,633 324,007 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,853,348 $ 2,999,586 $ 3,848,423 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 21,272 2.93 % $ 21,718 2.85 % $ 23,227 2.31 % Net interest margin(2) 3.03 % 2.94 % 2.45 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments. (3) (4) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. The Company has (3) reclassified accrued interest on outstanding time deposits from other liabilities to interest-bearing deposits and (4) reclassified custodial escrow balances maintained with serviced loans from other liabilities to noninterest-bearing deposits in the average consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

change March 31,

2021 %

change Residential real estate $ 1,580,759 $ 1,704,231 (7 )% $ 2,008,439 (21 )% Commercial real estate 219,767 201,240 9 % 263,508 (17 )% Construction 73,778 106,759 (31 )% 184,490 (60 )% Commercial lines of credit 334 363 (8 )% 5,029 (93 )% Other consumer 3 221 (99 )% 4 (25 )% Total loans held for investment 1,874,641 2,012,814 (7 )% 2,461,470 (24 )% Less: allowance for loan losses (52,455 ) (56,548 ) (7 )% (71,871 ) (27 )% Loans, net $ 1,822,186 $ 1,956,266 (7 )% $ 2,389,599 (24 )% Loans held for sale $ 12,230 $ 64,987 (81 )% $ 19,848 (38 )% Total gross loans $ 1,886,871 $ 2,077,801 (9 )% $ 2,481,318 (24 )%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 56,548 $ 70,238 $ 72,387 Provision (recovery) for loan losses (4,289 ) (6,119 ) (737 ) Charge offs — (7,921 ) — Recoveries 196 350 221 Balance at end of period $ 52,455 $ 56,548 $ 71,871

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

change March 31,

2021 %

change Noninterest-bearing deposits(1) $ 64,944 $ 63,760 2 % $ 65,320 (1 )% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,319,444 1,306,155 1 % 1,292,572 2 % Time deposits(2) 815,784 891,820 (9 )% 1,478,835 (45 )% Deposits held for sale(3) — — — 78,035 (100 )% Total deposits $ 2,200,172 $ 2,261,735 (3 )% $ 2,914,762 (25 )% (1) The Company has included custodial escrow balances maintained with serviced loans of $3,991 in noninterest-bearing deposits at March 31, 2021 to conform to the March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 presentation. (2) The Company has included accrued interest on outstanding time deposits of $21,539 in interest-bearing deposits at March 31, 2021 to conform to the March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 presentation. (3) Deposits held for sale were transferred on the sale of the Bellevue, Washington Branch on July 23, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Data (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Nonperforming residential real estate loans(1) $ 38,338 $ 45,714 $ 27,680 Nonperforming commercial loans(1)(2) 5,891 16,940 55,898 Total nonperforming loans(1) $ 44,229 $ 62,654 $ 83,578 Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 2.36 % 3.11 % 3.40 % Other troubled debt restructurings(2) $ 2,662 $ 2,664 $ 7,646 Nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 7,249 $ 18,026 $ 18,572 Nonperforming assets(3) $ 54,140 $ 83,344 $ 109,963 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.93 % 2.90 % 2.98 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.80 % 2.81 % 2.92 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 119 % 90 % 86 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding 2.36 % 3.11 % 3.39 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 )% 0.35 % (0.01 )% (1) Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans (including troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual status) of $44,191, 62,615 and $83,533 and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest of $38, $39 and $45 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, but exclude nonaccrual loans held for sale. (2) Other troubled debt restructurings exclude those loans presented as nonaccrual or past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. (3) Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, nonaccrual loans held for sale, other troubled debt restructurings and other loan collateral acquired through foreclosure or repossession.

