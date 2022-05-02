DTx Pharma Announces Appointment of Kathie M. Bishop to its Board of Directors

DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately held California-based biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, today announced that it has appointed Kathie M. Bishop, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kathie to our Board," said Arthur Suckow, Chief Executive Officer of DTx Pharma. "As an industry expert with significant leadership experience in the pharma industry, she will bring enormous value to the team as we advance our robust pipeline through clinical development with the goal of solving one of the biggest challenges limiting the development of genetic medicines."

Coming into the role, Dr. Bishop brings more than two decade's worth of experience in translational research and drug development, with a focus on novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and rare diseases. She is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Head of Rare Disease at Acadia Pharmaceuticals. As an accomplished scientist-turned-executive, Dr. Bishop has previously led research and development as CSO at LocanaBio, Otonomy, and Tioga Pharmaceuticals and held leadership roles at Ionis and Ceregene.

"I am honored to join DTx Pharma's Board during these exciting times," said Dr. Bishop. "Together with the team, I am looking forward to contributing to DTx Pharma's development strategy and applying my industry knowledge to help the company build on its strong momentum to address countless disease targets."

In relation to the appointment, Dr. Bishop also brings intimate knowledge of RNA therapeutics to the role. Previously, she served as VP, Clinical Development at Ionis Pharmaceuticals where she spearheaded the translation and development of multiple programs in the neurology franchise including SPINRAZA® (nusinersen). Dr. Bishop earned her Ph.D. from the University of Alberta and conducted post-doctoral work at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla.

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company tackling the challenges associated with treating genetic conditions by leveraging RNA-based therapeutics. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells, and other specialized cell types. To advance the FALCON platform toward and into clinical development, DTx has raised more than $100M in combined investment from several of the world's leading healthcare investors including RA Capital Management and Access Biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and research foundations such as the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF). To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on LinkedIn and Twitter @DTxPharma.

