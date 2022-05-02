Telemetrix Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Assessment

Report and ongoing efforts illustrate Telemetrix commitment to security

Telemetrix today announced successful completion of an SOC 2 Type 1 assessment of their security controls, validating their commitment to the highest standards for security, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization and the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 Type 1 assesses the design of security processes at a point in time, where Type 2 assesses how those controls work over time.

Telemetrix further indicated they are actively monitoring their systems using Drata's automated platform as they work towards their Type 2 assessment, in particular the completion of uptime and availability controls.

"The privacy of personal health information is paramount," says Kyle Shillingstad, Telemetrix Chief Information Security Officer. "This milestone is just the beginning of how we illustrate our commitment to its protection."

SOC 2 both documents and helps ensure Telemetrix compliance to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rule, which governs the protections of electronic personal health information (ePHI).

David Guthrie, Telemetrix Board member and Strategic Technology Advisor, commented, "Receiving SOC 2 Type 1 is a major milestone for Telemetrix. It demonstrates our controls and auditing procedures are in place to maintain the security and confidentiality programs required for critical healthcare IT systems."

Telemetrix credits their partners with helping expedite this assessment, which was completed in two months. The overall compliance framework and monitoring was performed by Drata. Intruder performed penetration testing. Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Defender for the Cloud offered alert detection, threat visibility, proactive hunting, and threat response at multiple levels. The audit was completed by MJD Advisors of Waukee, Iowa.

About Telemetrix

Telemetrix is a uniquely positioned virtual health care enabler, able to support health systems in making meaningful improvements in patient access and care. Telemetrix' position as the only provider in the remote patient monitoring industry with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic medical records platform reduces the need for employee training and creates seamless, actionable provider alerts. It also means that Telemetrix offers features, services, and health data analytics no other remote patient monitoring provider can offer.

