Bobbie's 'How is Feeding Going' Campaign Wins Two Webby Awards for Best Culture & Lifestyle Social Video

The Campaign Encouraged Viewers to Take Action by Pledging to Evolve the Conversation Around Feeding

Bobbie announced today that it has been named the Best Culture & Lifestyle Social Video in the 26th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. The groundbreaking video was created just six months after Bobbie entered the market and selected for two awards: a Webby and a People's Voice Winner. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

As a new challenger brand in a legacy space, Bobbie's winning How is Feeding Going campaign addressed the company's mission head-on, by creating a counter-culture conversation around the stigma modern parents feel when choosing to feed their babies with formula. Launched during National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, a triggering time for the majority of parents who can't breastfeed, the video led viewers to a website to pledge to create a different kind of conversation around feeding–by simply asking a question that doesn't assume a new parent is breastfeeding their baby, but rather "How Is Feeding Going?"

The campaign featured intimate, first person stories from Lesley Anne Murphy, a double mastectomy previvor that could not breastfeed her baby, Tan France, a new dad via surrogacy that could not source donor breast milk, Kelly Stafford, a mom of four who chose to go straight to formula with her fourth baby to salvage her mental health and Hannah Bronfman, a new mom who set a six month breastfeeding goal but had to deal with the disappointment and guilt of not meeting it.

"This campaign had nothing to do with selling infant formula and everything to do with evolving the conversation around how we choose to feed our babies," said Kim Chappell, VP of Marketing for Bobbie. "Sharing these diverse and powerful stories from recognizable parents struggling with many of the same hurdles any new parent experiences helps normalize the disappointing twists and unexpected turns in a feeding journey. As a mom of three, who was seven months pregnant when we created this campaign, this message was as personal to me as the conversation was overdue."

Bobbie will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

This year's Webby Special Achievement honorees include: Megan Thee Stallion (Webby Artist of the Year), Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy (Webby Lifetime Achievement), Takashi Murakami (Webby Special Achievement), Drew Barrymore (Webby Special Achievement), Adam Scott (Webby Best Actor), and #saygay (Webby Social Movement of the Year).

Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger) the Webby Awards' star-studded ceremony – presented by Verizon – will take place in New York City on Monday, May 16, and will celebrate the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night's big winners on May 16th at #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter, and the show at webbyawards.com.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the only direct-to-consumer, subscription based infant formula company in the US. Bobbie is mom-founded and led and supported by a "Medical Motherboard" consisting of 11 advisors including pediatricians, dietitians, lactation consultants, doulas, nurses, OB/GYNs, scientists, and professionals who contribute their expertise to building a next-generation formula company. Bobbie's recipe is modeled after breast milk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. With a point of view that what you put in formula is just as important as what you leave out, Bobbie does not include commonplace ingredients like corn syrup, palm oil, or maltodextrin. As a modern and purposeful company, Bobbie has donated more than 400,000 bottles and has supported the feeding journey of 65 mastectomy moms. As community driven first, Bobbie launched Milk-Drunk, a site offering straightforward answers, support, and information – along with The Feeding Confessionals, an interactive virtual safe space for parents. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, includingWebsites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year's Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

