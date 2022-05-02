Forge Biologics Announces 7 Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

5 scientific poster presentations highlight scalable process and analytical developments for AAV manufacturing

Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that it will deliver seven presentations during the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, taking place May 16-19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President, and Co-Founder of Forge Biologics, and David Dismuke, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer, will give two oral presentations in addition to five manufacturing-focused scientific poster presentations delivered by additional Forge team members.

"Finding safer, more efficient, and accurate manufacturing processes are critical for successful AAV manufacturing campaigns, and we are delighted to showcase Forge's advances over the past year at ASGCT," said Dr. Miller. "The upcoming presentations highlight how AAV platform process development can accelerate a program from research to clinical stage cGMP manufacturing at large scale, and we are pleased to share analytical assays that can increase confidence in product safety."

SESSION PRESENTATIONS

Title: How to Raise Seed/Series A Funding from Institutional Biotech VCs for a CGT Startup

Presenter: Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President, and Co-Founder, Forge Biologics

Session: Scientific Symposia, Translating Science into Medicine: Moving from Bench to Startup (Session 1 of 2), Salon G

Date and time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:48–9:36 a.m.

Title: Platform Process Development for AAV Manufacturing

Presenter: David Dismuke, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer, Forge Biologics

Session: Industry Interactions, Tools and Technology Forum III, Room 209

Date and time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 4:15–4:30 p.m.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Development of a qPCR Assay Targeting Alu Repeat Elements as a More Sensitive Method for the Detection of Residual Host Cell DNA in rAAV Drug Product

Presenter/poster: Julie Bartz, Scientist II, Analytical Development (poster board no. M-278)

Date and time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Title: Clarification Studies on HEK293 Cell Lysate for AAV Production

Presenter/poster: Blake Gursky, Scientist I, Process Development (poster board no. M-281)

Date and time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Title: Downstream Process Development for AAV Manufacturing from 1L to 500L Batch Sizes

Presenter/poster: Corben Davis, Scientist II, Process Development (poster board no. Tu-264)

Date and time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Title: Platform Process Development for AAV Production

Presenter/poster: Frank Agbogbo, Ph.D., Vice President, Process Development (poster board no. Tu-265)

Date and time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Title: Transient Transfection and Scale-Up of AAV Production from 1L to 500L in Bioreactors

Presenter/poster: Steven Wesel, Associate Director, Process Development (poster board no. Tu-263)

Date and time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website, and conference participants can also access posters through the ASGCT website.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge's mission is to enable access to life-changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge has a 200,000 square foot facility in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV vector manufacturing and will host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

