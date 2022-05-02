Sweetgreen and Naomi Osaka Tap Devin Booker as the Newest Ambassador for Future of Healthy Food

Today, sweetgreen SG, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker as their latest partner in inspiring a healthier future. Together, sweetgreen, Booker, and Osaka are changing the ​​way brands and athletes speak to future generations about the importance of what they eat.

"We introduced a powerful shift in the food industry with Naomi last year and we brainstormed together about who else to bring on this journey. We wanted an athlete that spoke to the importance of healthy living and Devin was a natural fit," said Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru.

To launch, sweetgreen introduces "Create Your Own," a new campaign that highlights the most ordered item on their menu: the custom bowl. Over 65% of digital orders are customized with at least one modification, and with over 40 fresh ingredients, there are millions of unique combinations that ensure customers can order what they want without sacrificing dietary preference or taste. Sweetgreen's digital experience is designed to make it easy to create your own.

"As an athlete, I'm always aware of what I'm putting into my body," says Booker. "I know what ingredients make me feel my best, so when I order my go-to bowl at sweetgreen, I am confident that every ingredient is going to help fuel my day, on and off the court."

Booker joins Osaka, who partnered with sweetgreen last year as their first national athlete ambassador. "I started working with sweetgreen because I connected with their mission and was already a regular customer," said the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, philanthropist, and advocate. "Joining forces with a brand that is creating a positive change in the world is really important to me. Tapping Devin and bringing him into the mix makes it even better."

Osaka and Booker worked with sweetgreen's culinary team to perfect their go-to custom orders, which will debut nationwide on Monday, May 2nd through Sunday, June 5th. Their bowls will be available to purchase in all sweetgreen locations and through the brand's website and exclusively on the sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up.

For the national campaign sweetgreen partnered with @Owen.han, a notable TikTok creator, to direct the films and is complete with a series of experiences built for social, YouTube, OOH, OTT, Mobile, Audio, Search and Direct Partners.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen SG passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 150+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen's strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

