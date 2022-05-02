Blue Spark Technologies Announces Appointment of John DeFord, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

The new board member will provide extensive expertise to expand the TempTraq® remote patient monitoring platform

Blue Spark Technologies Inc., a leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions, announced today the appointment of John DeFord, Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. DeFord's appointment, effective April 13th, 2022, brings the number of board members to five.

"This is really an inflection point for the company and it's an exciting time to be involved. I look forward to helping mold the future of their technology," said Dr. DeFord. "I'm particularly excited to see the technology come together that will make an impact in patient's lives."

"We are proud to welcome John to our company board," said Norbert Dawalibi, Chairman of the Board. "He is bringing a richness of valuable knowledge and experience as well as a distinct perspective that will help us establish TempTraq® as the new standard of care for remote patient monitoring around the world."

Dr. DeFord spent much of his career in leadership positions, including at Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) as the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer where he was responsible for all research and development activities. Some of his other significant leadership roles prior to BD were at C.R Bard (Senior Vice President, Science, Technology and Clinical Affairs) and Cook Incorporated (President and CEO). Currently, he is the Chairman and CEO of Samothrace Medical Innovations Inc., a start-up company focused on advancing tools for minimally invasive surgery. He also serves on two other company boards: Nordson Corporation NDSN and Nuvasive Inc. NUVA. He has 30-plus years of medical device experience and to date has worked with 1,200 new medical devices and diagnostics throughout his career. In addition to authoring numerous academic papers and book chapters, Dr. DeFord holds 17 patents, issued and pending.

"Blue Spark is growing aggressively and with John's remarkable talent alongside our existing team, the progression of our company will be fulfilling," said John Gannon, Blue Spark President and CEO. "In welcoming John, we have much to look forward to as we foster our success with TempTraq® and spearhead technological innovation with exceptional enthusiasm and expertise."

About Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies is a leader in developing thin, flexible, wearable remote patient monitoring solutions. Blue Spark Technologies' latest innovation, TempTraq®, is the only Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably, monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends alerts to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices. The company's TempTraq® Connect HIPAA-compliant service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform allows parents and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It also allows direct integration with health care provider electronic health records (EHR) systems and central nursing stations, providing a secure method of storing patient health care data.

For more information, visit https://temptraq.healthcare.

