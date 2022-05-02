NAPCO Pipe & Fittings is Now Westlake Pipe & Fittings

The new "Westlake Pipe & Fittings" name represents the strength of the portfolio and marks the company as the second-largest pipe & fittings manufacturer in North America.
Westlake Pipe & Fittings, formerly NAPCO Pipe & Fittings, is excited to announce its new name to reflect the true value its customers receive from its extensive product portfolio backed by the brand equity of Westlake Corporation WLK, a Fortune 500 Company.
"As Westlake Pipe & Fittings, we are refining our collaboration with customers to continually advance our pipe and fittings products and systems as well as innovate and reinvent solutions with the latest technology," said Andre Battistin, vice president of Westlake Pipe & Fittings. "We want to lead in developing increasingly more sustainable products engineered to last while delivering the high-quality essential products customers need for their business every day."
Westlake Pipe & Fittings offers numerous pipe and fitting innovations that transform PVC water systems, including Certa-Lok®, Certa-Lok® CLIC™, Yelomine®, Certa-Set®, and Certa-Flo®, and a new portfolio addition, molecular-oriented PVC (PVCO).
Additionally, the recent acquisition of LASCO Fittings, Inc., has allowed the company to provide a wider array of injection-molded fittings to current market segments and expand into new market segments including pool and spa, aquarium and waterpark, and golf irrigation.
With the company's growing presence, Westlake Pipe & Fittings' commitment to delivering high-quality products and elite engineering support is paramount. The company's rebrand is merely the first step in a focused approach to enhancing the customer experience from start to finish.
For more information visit www.westlakepipe.com/about.
About Westlake Pipe & Fittings
Westlake Pipe & Fittings, a Westlake company WLK, is the second-largest polyvinyl chloride pipe and fittings manufacturer in North America. With 35 manufacturing and distribution locations, the company supplies gasketed, solvent weld and restrained joint pipes and a wide range of fittings for a diverse list of markets including municipal water and sewer, plumbing, water well, pool and spa, and agricultural and turf irrigation. Westlake Pipe & Fittings is an industry leader in product development with Certa-Lok® spline-lock technology and product systems that are focused on building a better foundation. To learn more, visit the website at WestlakePipe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About Westlake
Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005034/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.