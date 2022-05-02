Kapitus to Award $250,000 to Small Businesses with Launch of Building Resilient Businesses Contest

New initiative aims to provide the small business community with the financial help and educational resources needed to bounce back

Kapitus, a leading provider of financing for small and medium sized businesses, today announced its inaugural Building Resilient Businesses (BRB) Contest, that will award $250,000 to small business owners across the U.S.

"Kapitus has worked with the small business community for over 16 years, helping them to overcome struggles from environmental disasters, social inequities, economic down-turns, and global health crises," said Josh Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of Kapitus. "We are inspired by the incredible resilience we've seen from small businesses, particularly over the last couple of years, and have launched the BRB Contest as an extension of our dedication to supporting their needs during this economically challenging time."

The contest opens for submissions on May 2, 2022, in line with the start of National Small Business Week. To enter, companies will need to submit a video sharing their small business story and how $100,000 would help them to continue writing that story. The submission deadline is June 30, 2022.

Following a judging round from the Kapitus team, and then a public voting round, winners will be announced on August 23, 2022. A total of seven prizes will be awarded - one 1st place prize of $100,000, one 2nd place prize of $50,000 and five 3rd place prizes of $20,000. All winners will also receive an eight-hour advisory session in one of the following areas: digital marketing, finance management or data analytics.

"During these challenging times, addressing the financial help and educational resources needed for business continuity is more important than ever," said Andrew Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of Kapitus. "We created the BRB contest, and larger initiative, to help the small business community overcome these challenges and continue to thrive for years to come."

The contest is just the first of many projects that will be part of Kapitus' larger BRB initiative, aimed at giving back to the small business community. The goal of the ongoing initiative is to help businesses grow strong through financial support, educational resources, tools and volunteer programs that help businesses bounce back from crises. Kapitus has also created groups on Facebook and LinkedIn to give small businesses a private and dedicated space to continuously learn and connect with fellow business owners and to get access to ongoing information and resources to help them run their business.

For additional details on the BRB Contest, including qualifications and submission guidelines, visit Kapitus.com/brb.

About Kapitus

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business finance. As both a direct lender and a marketplace built with an expansive network of lending partners, Kapitus has provided over $3.6 billion in growth capital to over 64,000 US-based small businesses. Kapitus offers, either directly or through its trusted providers, a variety of financing products to small businesses, including business loans, SBA loans, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, revolving lines of credit, invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

