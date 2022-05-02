Kapitus to Award $250,000 to Small Businesses with Launch of Building Resilient Businesses Contest

New initiative aims to provide the small business community with the financial help and educational resources needed to bounce back
Kapitus, a leading provider of financing for small and medium sized businesses, today announced its inaugural Building Resilient Businesses (BRB) Contest, that will award $250,000 to small business owners across the U.S.
"Kapitus has worked with the small business community for over 16 years, helping them to overcome struggles from environmental disasters, social inequities, economic down-turns, and global health crises," said Josh Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of Kapitus. "We are inspired by the incredible resilience we've seen from small businesses, particularly over the last couple of years, and have launched the BRB Contest as an extension of our dedication to supporting their needs during this economically challenging time."
The contest opens for submissions on May 2, 2022, in line with the start of National Small Business Week. To enter, companies will need to submit a video sharing their small business story and how $100,000 would help them to continue writing that story. The submission deadline is June 30, 2022.
Following a judging round from the Kapitus team, and then a public voting round, winners will be announced on August 23, 2022. A total of seven prizes will be awarded - one 1st place prize of $100,000, one 2nd place prize of $50,000 and five 3rd place prizes of $20,000. All winners will also receive an eight-hour advisory session in one of the following areas: digital marketing, finance management or data analytics.
"During these challenging times, addressing the financial help and educational resources needed for business continuity is more important than ever," said Andrew Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of Kapitus. "We created the BRB contest, and larger initiative, to help the small business community overcome these challenges and continue to thrive for years to come."
The contest is just the first of many projects that will be part of Kapitus' larger BRB initiative, aimed at giving back to the small business community. The goal of the ongoing initiative is to help businesses grow strong through financial support, educational resources, tools and volunteer programs that help businesses bounce back from crises. Kapitus has also created groups on Facebook and LinkedIn to give small businesses a private and dedicated space to continuously learn and connect with fellow business owners and to get access to ongoing information and resources to help them run their business.
For additional details on the BRB Contest, including qualifications and submission guidelines, visit Kapitus.com/brb.
About Kapitus
Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business finance. As both a direct lender and a marketplace built with an expansive network of lending partners, Kapitus has provided over $3.6 billion in growth capital to over 64,000 US-based small businesses. Kapitus offers, either directly or through its trusted providers, a variety of financing products to small businesses, including business loans, SBA loans, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, revolving lines of credit, invoice factoring and purchase order financing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005057/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.