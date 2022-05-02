Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Acquisition of Cultec, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries today announced the acquisition of Cultec, Inc. ("Cultec"), a family-owned technology leader in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries.

"Bob DiTullio Sr. founded Cultec in 1986 based on innovative technology, engineering expertise and a dedication to customer service. Since then, Cultec has continued to build a strong reputation with a growing group of engineers, distributors and contractors," said Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS. "Today, Cultec designs and sells plastic chambers and related products into the stormwater and on-site septic markets. Their products expand ADS' portfolio of solutions, enabling us to meet the growing and evolving needs of our customers. In addition to a complementary portfolio of products, we share similar values, including our common commitment to protecting the world's most precious resource, water. We welcome the entire Cultec team to ADS and look forward to our partnership moving forward."

Cultec is a family-owned plastic stormwater and septic chamber company headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

About Cultec

Located in Brookfield, Connecticut, Cultec, Inc., has been helping engineers and contractors design stormwater solutions unique to their specific projects for over 30 years. The company manufactures stormwater chambers for commercial and residential construction projects, as well as septic installations. The team at Cultec has been adjusting and innovating their products to keep pace with the changing needs of the market since 1986. With a full technical design department, the company offers best-in-class customer support and full-cycle computer assisted design capability. Cultec's worldwide presence includes chamber installations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Learn more at www.cultec.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including the adverse impact on the U.S. and global economy of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the impact of COVID-19 in the near, medium and long-term on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity or cash flows, and other limitation factors relating to availability of credit, interest rates, fluctuations in capital and business and consumer confidence; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets, including competition from both manufacturers of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and manufacturers of products using alternative materials, and our ability to continue to convert current demand for concrete, steel and PVC pipe products into demand for our high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and Allied Products; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and similar transactions, including Infiltrator Water Technologies; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets, including risks associated with new markets and products associated with our recent acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to achieve the acquisition component of our growth strategy; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; our ability to manage our assets; the risks associated with our product warranties; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; fluctuations in our effective tax rate, including from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; our ability to meet future capital requirements and fund our liquidity needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives, or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

