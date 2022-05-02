Swander Pace Capital Completes the Sale of T-Bev, Inc. to Florida Food Products

Swander Pace Capital ("SPC"), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer product companies, announced the sale of T-Bev, Inc. ("T-Bev"), a manufacturer and distributor of tea extracts, instant tea, natural and organic caffeine and other botanical extracts catering to the functional beverage and dietary supplement markets, to Florida Food Products ("FFP").
Since being acquired by SPC in June 2021, T-Bev has benefited from significant investments in innovation, sales, and operational infrastructure. As the demand for natural, organic and clean-label ingredients continues to grow, T-Bev has emerged as a leading player in the functional ingredients category.
"We've been able to build on the T-Bev legacy with the successful launch of several exciting new growth opportunities over the last year," said Daniel Muth, Executive Chairman of T-Bev. "Additionally, our ability to partner with and leverage the Swander Pace portfolio was integral for the success of the T-Bev investment."
"It has been a real privilege to partner with Dan Muth, Anson Gu, and this incredible company as we expanded its presence across new and existing customers to help accelerate growth," said Mo Stout, Managing Director at Swander Pace Capital. "We're excited to watch the company thrive as it enters this new chapter with Florida Food Products."
T-Bev represents Swander Pace Capital's third completed food ingredient investment. Prior investments in the food ingredient category include International Fiber Corporation and Fleischmann's Vinegar. Going forward, SPC will continue to seek opportunities in the functional ingredients category to leverage its experience and expertise.
About T-Bev
T-Bev is a manufacturer and distributor of natural and organic caffeine and functional botanical extracts. The Company creates high quality formulations for the food and beverage and dietary supplements industries, supplying tea, natural and organic caffeine and other value-added ingredients to businesses looking to utilize clean-label ingredients. For more information, visit www.t-bev.com.
About Swander Pace Capital
Swander Pace Capital ("SPC") is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers' lives. Representative present and historical investments include Mommy's Bliss, Renew Life, Bragg Live Food Products, Swanson Health Products, Clarion Brands, Aden & Anais, HALO, Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, Fleischmann's Vinegar, Patriot Pickle and other leading companies. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 55 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005282/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.