KuCoin Announces Aurigami (PLY) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight, the Favored Token Launchpad

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced its 21st Spotlight Token Sale with Aurigami (PLY) on April 29, 2022 (UTC). It allows qualified participants to acquire Aurigami (PLY) at the issue price of $0.005 by holding at least 100 KuCoin Token (KCS), the native token of the KuCoin Exchange.
Aurigami (PLY) is the decentralized lending protocol built on Aurora, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contract platform that creates a bridge between Ethereum and NEAR. Aurigami is one of the top protocols by TVL on Aurora, with approximately $800 million in liquidity. And it now offers core money market services such as deposit and collateralized lending for 8 largest assets in the Aurora ecosystem. In addition, Aurigami has attracted Blue-Chip venture capital firms such as DragonFly Capital, PolyChain Capital and Coinbase Ventures as investors in its private round.
Currently, KuCoin Spotlight has launched 20 projects with an impressive performance, including CLH, PDEX, CWAR, VR, and so on via Spotlight, with the highest ROI exceeding 924x. And to enroll more users in the 21st KuCoin Spotlight, KuCoin has launched the Spotlight Trial Fund to minimize the threshold of participation. 1,000 lucky participants will get the opportunity to gain a 100 KCS quota by joining the Spotlight Trial Fund activities.
Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: "As the home of crypto gems, KuCoin continues to find the next crypto gems for all classes of investors, and KuCoin Spotlight is a good place to provide promising crypto assets. Similar to our vision of lowering the barriers for users to enter the cryptocurrency world, Aurigami offers a simple way for everyone to access DeFi. We are thrilled to launch this incredible project on our Spotlight platform and provide our support for Aurigami."
Lucas Huang, Aurigami's co-founder added: "Aurigami takes pride in enabling a seamless experience for users to lend, borrow, and earn interest. Our aspiration is to become the foundation of a thriving DeFi ecosystem on Aurora. KuCoin is one of the most trusted, established and user-friendly global exchanges, and we are delighted with the opportunity to launch our exclusive token sale on KuCoin Spotlight."
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles, offering over 600 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.
Spotlight is a KuCoin token launch platform that serves early-stage crypto projects and initial token distribution to provide users with the opportunity to participate in the early investment of preferred projects to gain considerable incomes with low thresholds. It has strict screening criteria to ensure that the listed projects and their native tokens are high quality. In addition to providing more promising crypto assets for investors, Spotlight supports early-stage crypto projects in crowd-funding, marketing exposure, as well as industrial influence for further development.
Aurigami (PLY) is a decentralized, non-custodial, native money market on Aurora. Aurigami offers money market services such as deposit and collateralized lending, which enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interests with their digital assets. Aurora is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on the NEAR Protocol blockchain. Aurigami's team has developed the most gas-efficient lending market through contract optimization and deploying a proprietary liquidation engine.
