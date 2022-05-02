Insulet's 2021 Sustainability Report Reveals Progress on Strategy to Deliver Growth with Purpose

Insulet Corporation PODD (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The publication highlights the Company's success in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues across Insulet's global markets and describes the progress Insulet has made in building upon its sustainability strategy.

"It is more important than ever to integrate sustainability into our business while pursuing our mission to simplify and improve the lives of people with diabetes worldwide," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are now driving measurable impact on critical environmental, social, and governance issues. I am proud of the remarkable progress we have made in a short amount of time, and I know that our accomplishments will motivate continued growth."

As described in the Sustainability Report, Insulet executed several purpose-driven projects designed to build resilient operations, drive sustainable product innovation, and expand the Company's social impact while reducing its effect on the environment.

While supply chains around the world were disrupted in 2021, Insulet achieved 100% fulfillment of customer orders, due to the Company's dual and local sourcing efforts. Throughout the year, Insulet built resilience by managing climate-related risks and opportunities, and making advancements in products, packaging, and operations that improve sustainability at all phases of the product's lifecycle. For example, in the European Union, U.K., and Canada, more than 135 metric tons of Pods* were diverted from landfills through product takeback programs. With solar roof panels at its United States headquarters in Acton, Massachusetts, the Company generated almost 800 kilowatt hours of renewable energy.

Insulet continued to build an inclusive culture to foster employee wellbeing. The Company offered comprehensive, flexible working arrangements to support employees and expand the talent pool. Over 500 employees participated in our seven Employee Resource Groups, a two-fold increase in participation from our inaugural year in 2020. Additionally, aligned with its commitment to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout all levels of Insulet, the Company reached 60% gender and ethnic diversity on its Board of Directors.

"As I reflect on our journey, we have much to be proud of, and there is more ahead to challenge and excite us," said Lisa Brady, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer. "We remain inspired by our sustainability vision to ‘Deliver growth with purpose: Innovating to improve lives and preserve our planet,' and we look forward to leading systemic change on key environmental, social, and economic issues."

The 2021 report applies the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the most prevalent international standards used to report an organization's sustainability impact and performance. This year's report also continues to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). SASB is the leading standard used by investors and public companies to ensure standardization in reporting on ESG issues and specifically how they impact financial performance.

The full report can be found at investor.insulet.com under Environmental, Social & Governance.

* These metrics reflect data for the European Union, U.K., and Canada

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation PODD, headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

