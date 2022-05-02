Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB concerning the divestiture of select overseas studios and IP (the "Transaction"). The Company's primary assets to be divested in the Transaction are group subsidiaries such as CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, INC.; EIDOS INTERACTIVE CORP. and IP such as TOMB RAIDER, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain. At the Company Board of Directors meeting held on 27 April, 2022, the Board resolved to entrust Representative Director Yosuke Matsuda with the right of final decision. All conditions having being met, the share transfer agreement was concluded today.

1. Purpose of the Transaction

The Transaction will assist the Company in adapting to the changes underway in the global business environment by establishing a more efficient allocation of resources, which will enhance corporate value by accelerating growth in the Company's core businesses in the digital entertainment domain. In addition, the Transaction enables the launch of new businesses by moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud. The move is based on the policy of business structure optimization that the Company set forth under the medium-term business strategy unveiled on May 13, 2021.

The Transaction will also provide an opportunity to better align our overseas publishing function with our organization in Tokyo, revisit the current governance structure and associated reporting lines, and advance integrated group management with the goal of maximizing the worldwide revenue generated from future titles launched by the group's studios in Japan and abroad.

Going forward, the Company's development function will comprise its studios in Japan, Square Enix External Studios, and Square Enix Collective. The Company's overseas studios will continue to publish franchises such as JUST CAUSE, OUTRIDERS, and Life is Strange.

2. Primary companies, IP to be divested a. Primary companies to be divested (1) Company name CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, INC. (2) Headquartered 1400A Seaport Boulevard, Suite 300 Redwood City, California 94063 USA (3) Name and title of representative Rogers Philip Timo, Director (4) Business description Planning and development of entertainment products (5) Stated capital US$40 million (6) Established July 8, 1992 (7) Major shareholder & shareholding ratio Eidos, Inc., 100％ (8) Relationships between parties Capital relationship The Company indirectly owns 100% of the shares outstanding in Crystal Dynamics, Inc. Personal relationship Not applicable Business relationship Plans and develops content for publication by group subsidiaries Applicability to related parties Crystal Dynamics, Inc. is a third-generation subsidiary of the Company. (9) Business and financial performance over the most recent three years (USD$'000) Fiscal year March 2019 March 2020 March 2021 Total equity (144) 2,410 5,750 Total assets 19,000 17,927 22,889 Equity per share (USD$) (1.44) 24.10 57.50 Revenue 66,923 81,144 92,277 Operating income 2,856 3,465 3,876 Ordinary income 2,202 2,681 3,592 Net income 2,148 2,554 3,340 Earnings per share (USD$) 21.48 25.54 33.40 Dividend per share (USD$) ― ― ―

(1) Company name EIDOS INTERACTIVE CORP. (2) Location 400 De Maisonneuve Boulevard West, 6th Floor, Montreal QC H3A 1L4, Canada (3) Name and title of representative Rogers Philip Timo, Director (4) Business description Planning and development of entertainment products (Development studios: Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal) (5) Stated capital CAN$6.2 million (6) Established March 5, 2007 (7) Major shareholder & shareholding ratio Square Enix Ltd., 100％ (8) Relationships between parties Capital relationship The Company indirectly owns 100% of the shares outstanding in Eidos Interactive Corp. Personal relationship Not applicable Business relationship Plans and develops content for publication by group subsidiaries. Applicability to related parties EIDOS INTERACTIVE CORP. is a second-generation subsidiary of the Company. (9) Business and financial performance over the most recent three years (CAN$'000) Fiscal year March 2019 March 2020 March 2021 Total equity 28,491 29,550 30,198 Total assets 64,841 96,484 88,373 Equity per share (CAN$) 45.95 47.66 48.71 Revenue 73,203 75,635 99,857 Operating income 2,963 3,270 4,079 Ordinary income 3,112 1,954 3,072 Net income 5,318 1,059 647 Earnings per share (CAN$) 8.58 1.71 1.04 Dividend per share (CAN$) ― ― ―

b. Primary IP to be divested TOMB RAIDER, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain franchises, among others 3. Profile of counterparty to the Stock Transfer (1) Company name Embracer Group AB (2) Headquartered Älvgatan 1 Karlstad Sweden (3) Name and title of representative Lars Wingefors, Co-founder & Group CEO (4) Business description Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media for the global gaming and entertainment market (5) Stated capital 1.3 million Swedish Krone (6) Established 2011 (7) Total equity 27,165 million Swedish Krone (as of end-March 2021) (8) Total assets 33,752 million Swedish Krone (as of end-March 2021) (9) Major shareholder & shareholding ratio (as of end-March 2021) Lars Wingefors AB 28.39% S3D Media Inc. 9.07% Swedbank Robur Fonder 5.94% Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 5.94% (10) Relationships between parties Capital relationship Not applicable Personal relationship Not applicable Business relationship Not applicable Applicability to related parties Not applicable

4. Number of shares to be transferred, number of shares owned and ratio of voting rights before and after the transfer

Company Name CRYSTAL DYNAMICS,INC. EIDOS INTERACTIVE CORP. (1) Number of shares owned before transfer 100,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 100,000) (Ratio of voting rights: 100%) 620,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 620,000) (Ratio of voting rights: 100%) (2) Number of shares to be transferred 100,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 100,000) 620,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 620,000) (3) Number of shares after transfer － shares (Number of voting rights: －) (Ratio of voting rights: －%) － shares (Number of voting rights: －) (Ratio of voting rights: －%) *The transfer price is $US 300mil.

5. Transaction schedule Board of Directors resolution (*1) April 27, 2022 Conclusion of share transfer agreement May 2, 2022 Date of share transfer(*2) Expected to be complete during July and September, 2022.

*1: The Company Board of Directors resolved to entrust the final approval of the Transaction to Company Representative Director Yosuke Matsuda.

*2: The transaction is subject to various regulatory and other external approvals.

6. Future outlook

The Company is currently assessing how the Transaction might impact its earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2023 and will make an immediate announcement should any information warranting disclosure be identified.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd., and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel to the Company on this transaction, respectively

