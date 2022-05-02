Hilti Transforms Supply Chain Planning with Blue Yonder

Global company implemented Blue Yonder's S&OP solution to enhance its integrated business planning process, improving service levels and decreasing costs
To improve service levels while at the same time decreasing overall supply chain costs, Hilti, a world market leader in system solutions for construction professionals, chose to digitally transform its supply chain planning capabilities with Blue Yonder. The company recently completed a successful implementation of Blue Yonder's SaaS-based Luminate® Planning sales and operations planning (S&OP) solution to support its journey to a global, integrated business planning process and a single sales forecast steering the end-to-end supply chain.
Hilti is a multinational company that sells directly to customers, averaging 250,000 customer contacts every day and launching more than 60 new product innovations per year. Seeking a standard S&OP approach to all integrated markets and over 190 production lines – same workflow, process, system and with central coordination of all levels of planning – the company turned to its supply chain solutions provider, Blue Yonder.
With Blue Yonder, Hilti now has:
- Visibility to the potential risks and opportunities, and clear understanding of the financial impacts of each decision. This improves tactical and strategic decision making across sales, marketing, supply chain and finance.
- Strong enhancement of visibility and analytics capabilities: standard metrics, improved reporting and analytics supported by Blue Yonder's Luminate Platform help provide the right visibility and actions.
- Improved process maturity: specifically, S&OP process engagement, participation, and discipline within the markets. Having the right people and seniority in the S&OP meetings allows the right discussions and decisions.
- Powerful technology capabilities: using Blue Yonder as a common platform with drill-down reporting and volume-to-value capabilities allows the right transparency for all stakeholders.
"Today's volatile business environment means that we must manage risks to the greatest extent possible; however, managing risks isn't enough. Building a resilient supply chain enables us to be successful in an environment of change and Blue Yonder's S&OP capabilities play an important role in making our operations resilient. With the help of Blue Yonder, we can not only manage risks, but also identify and take advantage of opportunities," said Federico Scotti di Uccio, Global Head of S&OP, Hilti.
Blue Yonder's S&OP solution provides Hilti with a cross-functional approach to integrated business planning that seamlessly incorporates all moving parts across its global supply chain. As a result, Hilti can develop actionable revenue, cost and margin targets and unite its entire supply chain around achieving them. With S&OP, Hilti can develop an integrated global sales plan, production plan and inventory plan with strong input to new product introduction and financial plan.
"Hilti's goal was to create a single planning system, from supplier to customer, that would encompass its global operations. Our planning solutions not only fulfilled all the functional requirements for worldwide sales and operations planning, but it delivered nonfunctional requirements such as architecture, integration, performance, and security. Thanks to our cloud capabilities, they were able to launch quickly and see immediate results," said Johan Reventberg, EMEA president, Blue Yonder.
Additional Resources:
- Learn more about Blue Yonder's Luminate™ Planning solutions including sales and operations planning (S&OP)
About Hilti
The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software and services. With about 31,000 team members in over 120 countries the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of nearly CHF 6 billion in 2021. The headquarters of the Hilti Group have been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's strategic orientation is based on a caring and performance-oriented culture and the goals of creating enthusiastic customers and building a better future.
About Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com
"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005293/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.