Tampere Sets the Bar in Smart Event Security at Ice Hockey World Championship

The City of Tampere co-hosts the men's 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on May 13-29, and Finland's "Capital of Hockey" welcomes the nation's most loved sport back home with open arms.
Brand-new Nokia Arena will be the home of 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship games played in Tampere. Europe's most modern entertainment venue, designed by American architect Daniel Libeskind, was opened in December 2021. Photo: Laura Paronen
Faithful to its status as a birthplace of ice hockey in Finland, Tampere is committed to organizing an unforgettable tournament together with the residents, city community and the visitors.
- Tampere is the Home of Hockey in Finland, and ice hockey is an integral part of our DNA. We will honor our history and traditions and organize the best Ice Hockey World Championship of all time, says Perttu Pesä, the Director of Major Events at City of Tampere.
The tournament is co-hosted by Tampere and Helsinki, but all the final games will be played in Tampere.
Unbeatable event facilities at recently opened Nokia Arena, Europe's most modern entertainment venue, guarantee a premium experience for athletes and spectators alike.
In addition, the new innovations, and investments in smart event security by the City of Tampere, enable a smooth, safe, and top-notch experience for the visitors.
Event security is one of strategic security priorities of the city, and the new investments in technology save up to 3,5 million euros a year.
- People tend to think that increasing security means increasing the number of police and guards. But that doesn't improve the atmosphere of the event. Our aim is to have an optimal balance between safety and atmosphere, says Anniina Autero the Head of Smart Urban Security and Event Resilience project at City of Tampere
Tampere has become known as a city of major international sports events, ranging from athletics, football, volleyball, floorball, and ice hockey to various martial arts.
- Our event facilities are world-class, and these new innovative and smart security solutions make us even more attractive host to global and European competitions. We have a pole position for some time to come, as safety is such an important issue in post-pandemic world, says Perttu Pesä, the Director of Major Events at City of Tampere.
