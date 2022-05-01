Hanhwa Secures AUS 140 Million Capital Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public

The Company seeks to go public in the coming year on the ASX
Hanhwa Aus Pty Ltd ("Hanhwa"), A global automotive manufacturer is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement ("Agreement") with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group, to provide Hanhwa with a share subscription facility of up to AUS 140 million for a 36-month term following a public listing. The share subscription facility will allow Hanhwa to draw down funds by issuing shares of common stock to GEM. Hanhwa will control the timing and the maximum size of such drawdowns and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent with a public listing Hanhwa will issue warrants to GEM to purchase up to 5.2% of the common stock of the company.
About Hanhwa
Since its formation in 2016, in Victoria, Australia, Hanhwa Aus Pty Ltd. ("Hanhwa") is an established Global Automotive Technology – Original Equipment Manufacturing / Engineering and Distribution Company, in the Automotive industry through a primary direct distribution model, with flexibility on special request by global automotive companies.
Hanhwa has a world leading product so has been able to partner with high profile international entities including Isuzu, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Volvo, importing to the aforementioned locations as well as the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Hanhwa's core verticals cover all automotive electronics technology related to infotainment, telematics, and electronic parts. Hanhwa has also been intimately involved in the eco-friendly electric vehicle segment, having worked over the last 2 years investing and developing in electric vehicle control solutions and displays for the electric truck market. With the development of eco-friendly vehicles there is an increasing demand for automotive electronic components and devices, as the vehicle begins to shift focus to eco-friendly, self-driving, and vehicle sharing - the vehicle is adapting and changing from an existing of "transportation" to become a "moving it device" highly linked to technological innovation.
Hanhwa Aus parent company Hanhwa Hightech Co. Ltd (Hanhwa Korea) was established in 1998, and began supplying car audio components, tooling and supplying front panel escutcheons to a car audio manufacturer in Japan, and also developed and supplied car audio/ wiring harnesses for specific models of vehicles.
As a manufacturing plant, they have been playing a crucial role in producing the core products in South Korea and helping Hanhwa Aus becomes one of the leading Automotive parts supplier in terms of sales volume. Hanhwa Korea assists Hanhwa Aus to maintain its great reputation for its Automotive parts around the world and to expand into new territories.
"The AUD $140 million Capital commitment from our partners GEM significantly strengthens and accelerates our 5-year growth plan in becoming one of the leading Australian automotive manufacturers and distributors to further expand into the Global stage. Our technology and platform will be powered further with this financial arrangement and GEM will closely aide on the business strategy to meet the long-term vision and objectives of the company. We are pleased that our infrastructure and product development will be enhanced to unlock the value and expedite expansion which will continue to improve our successful model, with a year-on-year revenue growth in 2021 being 174%. The Hanhwa executive team are excited to leverage our prospects upon listing on the ASX to allow our existing and future customers to have the best equipment and value in this sector." Said Ryan Lee, CEO Hanwha Aus Pty Ltd.
About GEM
Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and The Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 520 transactions in 80 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.
For more information: http://www.gemny.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220501005034/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.