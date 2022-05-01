Air Connectivity Between Peru and Latin American Countries Recovers Favorably In 2022

Towards the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, air connectivity between Peru and countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Panama exceeded 500 weekly flights, which were operated by airlines such as Aeroméxico, Avianca, Copa Airlines, Interjet, LATAM, JetSMART, SKY and Viva Air. However, this commercial aviation growth was abruptly interrupted by the pandemic and border closures adopted by many countries.

PROMPER "> Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima - Perú PROMPER

Two years later, the outlook is encouraging with a total of 207 weekly flights until April 2022, signaling a recovery of 41.4% compared to 2019, as reported by PROMPERÚ.

So far this year, the Bolivian state airline, Boliviana de Aviación (BoA), entered the Peruvian market and increased air connectivity with Bolivia by 33%, which represents a total of 12 weekly flights from Santa Cruz (8) and La Paz (4) operated between LATAM AND BoA. Additionally, the new BoA route will offer service to Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Brazil (São Paulo) with a stopover in Peru (Lima).

The Mexican low-cost airline, Volaris, will start operations on June 1, with the following flight routes: Mexico City - Lima, Cancun - Lima and San José (Costa Rica) - Lima.

During the second half of 2021, air connectivity to Peru began to take off, with increasing frequency of weekly flights between Latin American countries. The airline Avianca returned to operate in Peru, Copa Airlines resumed its Panama - Chiclayo direct flight and LATAM restored its Córdoba - Lima route.

The Colombian low-cost airline, Wingo, ventured into the market with its Bogotá - Lima route, and JetSMART began operating three direct routes: Santiago - Lima, Santiago - Arequipa and Santiago - Trujillo.

In addition, through its strategic alliance program with international airlines, PROMPERÚ has been driving promotion and marketing of Peru as a tourist destination abroad, carrying out joint advertising campaigns for the promotion of its tourist destinations, thus strengthening existing air routes and encouraging the introduction of new routes.

In this regard, in 2021, joint advertising campaigns were launched in priority countries with LATAM Airlines in Chile, Ecuador and the United States; and SKY Airline in Argentina and Chile. These campaigns resulted in the mobiliziation of over 97,000 international passengers.

