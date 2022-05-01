The Milken Institute Celebrates 25th Global Conference May 1-4

The four-day, in-person event features more than 800 speakers, including government officials, Oscar winners, philanthropists, investors, and more

Beginning today, the 25th annual Milken Institute Global Conference will gather approximately 3,500 attendees, including C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, global leaders, and innovators with the capital and influence to change the world, along with those whose expertise and creativity are rethinking health, finance, technology, philanthropy, industry, and media.

The 2022 Global Conference, held at The Beverly Hilton, centers around the theme: "Celebrating the Power of Connection." Attendees will collaborate and connect during sessions that cover 13 core content tracks, including Capital Access and Economic Opportunity; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Health and Medical Research; Financial Markets; Regions and Developing Markets; Sustainability and Environment; Society and Culture; and a new Security and Risk track.

Conference panels will dive into conversations around domestic and global hot-button topics, such as post-pandemic health priorities, mental health, disruptive technology, inclusive capitalism, sustainability, the future of work, the business and social impact of sports and entertainment, what's next for Russia and Ukraine, and much more.

Related sessions include the following: Beyond the Pandemic: Health and Medicine in a Connected World; Caregiving in America: Time for Change; Mental Health in ESG: Increasing Employer Value and Impact; Technology Disruptors Set Their Sights on Philanthropy and Science; Strengthening Economic Opportunity in America; The Case for Inclusive Capitalism; The Sports Industry: Team-Building in a New Era; Nourishing People and Planet: How Healthy, Sustainable Diets Can Save the World; Stream On: The Evolution of Entertainment; Russia and Ukraine: What's Next; and many more.

More than 800 leaders in government, entertainment, philanthropy, the investment community, and more will lend their expertise and insights, including Eric Adams, Mayor, New York City; Mary Barra, Chair and CEO, General Motors Company; Sylvie Briand, Director, Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, World Health Organization; Mark Carney, Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing, Brookfield; Deepak Chopra, Founder, the Chopra Foundation; Tiffany Haddish, Actress, Comedian, Producer, Author and Founder, She Ready Foundation; Larry Hogan, Governor, State of Maryland; Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO, Goop, and Actress; Eric Schmidt, Chairman, Steel Perlot; and Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others.

Several business news outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and Yahoo Finance, will be returning for live broadcasts, joining more than 120 press onsite and over 75 members of the media attending virtually. LinkedIn will be expanding its presence, and a podcast broadcast room has been added to meet media demand.

To celebrate the silver anniversary of Global Conference, attendees can enjoy live music during opening and closing night performances from David Foster and Katharine McPhee and The Beach Boys. In addition, we will be capturing video from attendees onsite and virtually for a culmination video that brings to life the power of connection.

"As the last few years have proven, engaging with our community to collectively imagine a better future for all people is more important than ever, and demand for an in-person event of this caliber has never been greater," said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute. "The diverse group of leaders joining us for the 25th Global Conference truly have the ability to affect global change, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to convene these minds to engage with those looking to direct capital strategically to solve problems impacting personal, financial, mental, and environmental health."

Companies and organizations participating in the conference include Algorand, Alphabet, Best Buy, Carnival Cruise Line, Citi, Coinbase, EY, Fannie Mae, GoodRx, Google, MasterClass, Nextdoor, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Obama Foundation, Samsung, Visa, World Health Organization (WHO), and ZipRecruiter.

The Milken Institute will live-stream Global Conference public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch the more than 120 public sessions at www.globalconference.org.

For updates on the event, follow Milken Institute on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram using #MIGlobal.

Sign up here to get the scoop on the conference from POLITICO's special edition of the "Global Insider" newsletter.

The multi-day event will comply with federal and local COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, including a vaccination requirement.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next.

For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220430005027/en/