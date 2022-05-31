The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NTRA, OKTA and CDNA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Natera, Inc. NTRA
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2022
The NTRA lawsuit alleges that Natera, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in NTRA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/natera-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27947&from=1
Okta, Inc. OKTA
Class Period: March 5, 2021 - March 22, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022
The complaint alleges that during the class period Okta, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, Okta's systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (iv) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta's business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in OKTA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/okta-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27947&from=1
CareDx, Inc. CDNA
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased CareDx common stock between February 24, 2021, and May 5, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2022
The CDNA lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, CareDx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the Company's RemoTraC service for remote, home-based, blood-drawing; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported throughout the class period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CDNA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/caredx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27947&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
https://www.accesswire.com/703494/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-NTRA-OKTA-and-CDNA
