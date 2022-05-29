Media Alert: BrainChip Discusses Impact of AI with Marc Staimer on Latest 'This is our Mission' Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Marc Staimer, founder, president and CDS of Dragon Slayer Consulting, is the featured guest on the latest "This is our Mission" podcast. Staimer joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Rob Telson to discuss how AI is impacting people's daily lives now and into the future. The podcast will be available Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 4:00 PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Staimer is well known for his in-depth and keen understanding of user problems, especially with storage, networking, applications, cloud services, data protection, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and virtualization. He has published thousands of technology articles and tips from the user perspective for internationally renowned online trades including many of TechTarget's websites and Network Computing and GigaOM. Staimer has additionally delivered hundreds of white papers, webinars, and seminars to many well- known industry giants.

"I invited Marc to be a part of our ‘This is our Mission' podcast because he not only has spent over four decades tracking every technology in the data center but because of his sharp knowledge of AI at the edge," said Telson. "This podcast showcases that knowledge as we discuss everything from the most interesting aspects of AI to where it will be felt most in everyone's daily lives to areas where AI is most beneficial."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

