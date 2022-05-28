EOLS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Evolus, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term EOLS Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") EOLS on behalf of the Company's long-term investors.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Evolus on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company's common stock between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period Evolus made a series of false and misleading statements about Jeuveau, the Company's BOTOX product.

As detailed in the amended complaint, on July 6, 2020, the International Trade Commission found that "Evolus misappropriated Medytox's trade secrets causing substantial injury to the domestic industry." On this news, shares of the Company's stock dropped to $3.35 per share over the next two trading days, representing a decline of 37% in value, thereby damaging investors.

Subsequently, Evolus disclosed that in February 2021, "upon entering into certain agreements to settle intellectual property disputes relating to Jeuveau, the Company agreed to pay to Allergan and Medytox $35 [million] … and issued 6,762,652 shares of its common stock to Medytox."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Evolus' board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Evolus stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's common stock prior to May 20, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/evolus-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 - 1740

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: