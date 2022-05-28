SWM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and Encourages SWM Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. SWM ("SWM") on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

On March 28, 2022, SWM announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Neenah, Inc. ("Neenah") in an all-stock transaction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SWM has disclosed that it expects to issue approximately 22.8 million shares of SWM common stock to Neenah stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own 42% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to SWM shareholders, and whether SWM's directors have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose all material information about the proposed transaction to investors.

SWM shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/swm/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

