MANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of ManTech International Corp. and Encourages MANT Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ManTech International Corp. MANT on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

On May 16, 2022, ManTech announced that had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Carlyle at a price of $96.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of ManTech's common stock will no longer be publicly traded, and ManTech shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to ManTech shareholders, and whether ManTech's directors have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose all material information about the proposed transaction to the company's investors.

ManTech shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/mantech-international-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

