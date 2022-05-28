TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - EMBK; EMBKW; NGAB.U; NGAB; NGAB WS

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Embark Technology, Inc. EMBKEMBKW)) f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II NGAB NGAB, and NGAB.WS))) securities between January 12, 2021 and January 5, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, May 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Hardy v. Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, No. 22-cv-02090 (N.D. Cal.). The Embark class action lawsuit charges Embark as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-embark-technology-inc-class-action-lawsuit-embk.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Embark develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Embark, originally named Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC" or blank check company). On November 10, 2021, Embark merged with Embark Trucks Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Legacy Embark"), pursuant to which Embark changed its name to "Embark Technology, Inc." (the "Business Combination").

The Embark class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Embark had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark; (ii) Legacy Embark and Embark following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, Embark had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Embark had overstated the business and financial prospects of Embark post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, Embark public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Robbins Geller has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Embark securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone - more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

SOURCE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: