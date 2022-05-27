Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Inotiv To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") NOTV.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Inotiv stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/NOTV.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On May 20, 2022, after the market closed, Inotiv filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K which disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ'), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on the Cumberland, Virginia facility." In the same current report, Inotiv also announced that "a complaint was filed against Envigo [RMS, LLC, a subsidiary of Inotiv] in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The complaint is a civil action by DOJ alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland, Virginia facility."

On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $5.19 per share, or 28%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022, the next trading day, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The news of the DOJ complaint comes on the heels of two earlier investigations: From July 2021 through March 2022, one of Envigo's U.S. facilities was inspected on several occasions by the USDA, which issued inspection reports with findings of non-compliance with certain USDA laws and regulations. And, on June 15, 2021, Envigo Global Services Inc., a subsidiary of the company acquired in the Envigo acquisition, received a grand jury subpoena requested by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida for the production of documents related to the procurement of non-human primates from foreign suppliers.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: