Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Dentsply Sirona To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") XRAY.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Dentsply Sirona stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/XRAY.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On April 19, 2022, before market hours, Dentsply Sirona announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

On this news, Dentsply Sirona's stock fell $6.52, or 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

Then, on May 10, 2022, before market hours, the Company stated that it could not timely file its first quarter 2022 quarterly report due to "an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters." Specifically, the investigation concerned "the Company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed."

On this news, Dentsply Sirona's stock price fell $2.87 per share, or 7%, to close at $36.38 per share on May 10, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, further damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: