Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In CareDx To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue, including: (1) Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on October 28, 2021, when CareDx filed its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021 on Form 10-Q with the SEC. Under the heading "United States Department of Justice and United States Securities and Exchange Commission Investigation," the Company revealed for the first time that CareDx was the subject of at least three government investigations related to its "accounting and public reporting practices." In response to this news, CareDx's stock price fell 27%, from a closing price of $70.34 per share on October 28, 2021, to a closing price of $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

Investors learned more about the nature of the government investigations when, on April 15, 2022, CareDx's former Head of Community Nephrology, Dr. Michael Olymbios, filed a complaint in California Superior Court that provided extensive detail about: (1) Defendants' misconduct, including the use of RemoTraC to improperly bundle the Company's most expensive testing services, including AlloSure, with other blood tests, that led to the government investigations; (2) Defendants' knowledge of the misconduct throughout the Class Period; and (3) their attempts to conceal the misconduct. In response to this filing, CareDx's stock price fell an additional 8% the next trading day, from a closing price of $35.41 per share on April 14, 2022, to a closing price of $32.55 per share on April 18, 2022.

Finally, after the markets closed on May 5, 2022, CareDx issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2022, reporting a near 5% decline in the ASP of the Company's testing services. In response to this news, CareDx's stock price fell 18.5%, from a closing price of $31.66 per share on May 5, 2022, to a closing price of $25.78 per share on May 6, 2022

