Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Pegasystems To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through the personal involvement of PEGA's CEO; (4) PEGA's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA's written Code of Conduct; (5) PEGA was "unable to reasonably estimate damages" in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On May 29, 2020, Appian Corporation ("Appian"), a principal competitor of PEGA, filed a civil complaint in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia against PEGA and an employee of a government contractor using Appian software, alleging claims for trade secret misappropriation, violation of the Virginia Computer Crimes Act, tortious interference, and statutory business and common law conspiracy (the "Appian Litigation"). The Appian complaint alleged efforts by PEGA to obtain Appian trade secrets through the contractor's employee, who had access to Appian's software and materials. The complaint further alleged that PEGA's own employees, including its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), misrepresented themselves as potential customers of Appian partners to improperly gain access to Appian's trial software.

Despite the obvious materiality of the Appian Litigation, including its allegation that PEGA had essentially stolen Appian's trade secrets and caused Appian massive damages, in violation of SEC reporting regulations, for nearly two full years during the Class Period Defendants never disclosed or described the Appian Litigation in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or annual reports on Form 10-K. When they did finally discuss the Appian Litigation, Defendants falsely assured investors that the claims asserted in the litigation were "without merit," PEGA faced no exposure in the litigation because Appian's alleged damages "are not supported by the necessary legal standard of proximate cause," and, even if PEGA was found liable, it was "unable to reasonably estimate possible damages."

The truth regarding PEGA's fraudulent conduct was revealed after the close of the markets on May 9, 2022, when PEGA issued a press release announcing that the jury in the Appian Litigation had awarded Appian more than $2 billion for PEGA's misappropriation of trade secrets. In response to this news, PEGA's stock price fell 21%, from a closing price of $65.93 per share on May 9, 2022, to a closing price of $52.25 on May 10, 2022. As the market continued to digest the verdict, PEGA's stock price dropped another 8% to close at $48.07 per share the following day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pegasystem's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

