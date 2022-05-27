LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ABBV, IIPR and AXSM - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
AbbVie Inc. ABBV
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR
Class Period: May 7, 2020 - April 13, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) there are existential issues in its top customers; (4) as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and the Company would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM
Class Period: December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
