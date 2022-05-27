National Chemicals, Inc. Launches Canadian Partnership with Vantage Synergy

FORT MYERS, FL /. ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / After publicly launching Vantage Synergy in 2020, its newest non-caustic, ultrasafe line of beverage system cleaners, National Chemicals, Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with Canadian Beverage Supply (CBS) that will get its products into more hands.

Canadian Beverage Supply is a leading draft beer equipment supplier serving Canada and the United States. Canadian Beverage Supply provides top-quality draft beer equipment, draft beer towers, draft beer dispensing systems, custom tap handles, and more. The company also offers products and services related to the wine, soda, and water dispensing industries.

Offering a full range of branding services, Canadian Beverage is committed to providing consumers with any beverage dispensing needs, providing innovative products and solutions that will exceed expectations.

"Currently, Canada is strengthening the food and beverage processing sector to ensure food and beverage processors have the support they need to improve their operations, so this partnership couldn't come at a better time," said Doug Sutton, President, Canadian Beverage Supply.

Vantage Synergy is a concentrated, three-part blend that combines one gallon of water and two ounces of Vantage Synergy Biomass Remover, Demineralizer, and Accelerator to form a powerful, yet safe, solution. It reduces property damage and injury liability risks and is created with biodegradable chemistry that reduces wastewater concerns. Vantage Synergy beverage system cleaner is non-corrosive, nonhazardous, has a triple-zero health and safety rating, reduces cleaning time by up to 50%, and does not require DOT hazardous material handling processes or fees.

"It brings me great satisfaction to know that National Chemicals is leading the way with cleaning solutions that protect consumers, technicians, and retailers alike," said Murl Landman, president, and CEO of National Chemicals. Proper beverage line maintenance is an essential understanding for Bar and Restaurant operators. Without adequate maintenance, bar and restaurant patrons can taste a beverage's off-flavors, and it will leave them dissatisfied with their experience. Like any other food, beer and coffee can be spoiled by mold, bacteria, and yeast. "The more bar and restaurant operators using Vantage Synergy, the fewer headlines we will read about dangerous encounters of patrons drinking toxic cleaning solutions."

For more information on National Chemicals, visit https://www.nationalchemicals.com/ or call (800) 533-0027.

About National Chemicals, Inc.

National Chemicals, Inc. (NCI) is a company obsessed with cleaning chemistry for 80 years, earning the trust of consumers, business owners, distributors, and global enterprises alike. Now in our third generation of leadership from the Landman family, National Chemicals got its start manufacturing and selling a line of detergents and sanitizers used for washing glassware in bars and taverns. Today, in addition to making a proprietary line of products, NCI provides on-demand production and packaging expertise for a variety of third-party cleaning brands in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. As we enter our eighth decade of business, we're proud of what we've accomplished so far-and we can't wait to continue to earn your trust each and every day. To learn more, visit www.nationalchemicals.com .

