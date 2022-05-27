Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of MSP Recovery (MSPR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MSP Recovery ("MSP" or the "Company") MSPR. Investors who purchased MSP securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mspr.

The investigation concerns whether MSP and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2022, less than an hour after its merger with SPAC Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II LCAP, a deal valued at $32.6B, the newly public MSP stock dropped over 60%, thereby damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedMSP shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mspr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: