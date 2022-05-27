Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB. Investors who purchased Enochian securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enob.

The investigation concerns whether Enochian and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the co-founder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. On this news, Enochian's stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 36.97%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Enochian shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enob.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

