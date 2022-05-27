Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED" or the "Company") HCM. Investors who purchased HUTCHMED securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hcm.

The investigation concerns whether HUTCHMED and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2022, HUTCHMED announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its application seeking approval of surufatinib to treat certain neuroendocrine tumors, noting that the data submitted did not support an approval and a multi-regional clinical trial is required. Following this news, HUTCHMED's American depositary share (ADS) price dropped $2.86 per share, or 18%, to close at $12.23 on May 2, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedHUTCHMED shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hcm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

