The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RSKD, ARQQ and AXSM

Riskified Ltd. RSKD

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Riskified Class A ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Riskified Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as Riskified expanded its user base, the quality of Riskified's machine learning platform had deteriorated (rather than improved as represented in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering), because of, among other things, inaccuracies in the algorithms associated with onboarding new merchants and entering new geographies and industries; (ii) Riskified had expanded its customer base into industries with relatively high rates of fraud - including partnerships with cryptocurrency and remittance business - in which Riskified had limited experience and that this expansion has negatively impacted the effectiveness of Riskified's machine learning platform; (iii) as a result, Riskified was suffering from materially higher chargebacks and cost of revenue and depressed gross profits and gross profit margins during its third fiscal quarter of 2021; and (iv) thus, the representations in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering regarding Riskified's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of Riskified prior to and at the time of the July 2021 initial public offering, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ARQQ

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (i) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Arqit Quantum Inc f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM

Investors Affected : December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

