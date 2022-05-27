SDIG, AUPH & LILM Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm Reminds Shareholders to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG
Class Period: Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Stronghold Digital Mining's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
Deadline: June 13, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/sdig.
The complaint alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) contracted suppliers, including Minerva Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold Digital Mining would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that Stronghold Digital Mining could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) thus, Stronghold Digital Mining would likely experience significant losses; and (5) consequently, defendants' positive statements about Stronghold Digital Mining's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Deadline: June 14, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/auph.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. LILM LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW)))
Class Period: March 30, 2021 - March 14, 2022
Deadline: June 17, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/lilm.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/699730/SDIG-AUPH-LILM-Class-Actions-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-A-Top-Class-Action-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-to-Actively-Participate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.