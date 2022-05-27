Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Abbot Laboratories ("Abbot" or the "Company") ABT. Investors who purchased Abbot securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abt.

The investigation concerns whether Abbot and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 25, 2022, Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), testified to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives in connection with the ongoing baby-formula shortage affecting the U.S. As reported by The New York Times in an article entitled "F.D.A. Chief Details ‘Shocking' Conditions at Baby Formula Plant", Dr. Califf "detailed ‘egregiously unsanitary' conditions" at the Abbott plant in Michigan that was shut down in February, precipitating the shortage crisis. Dr. Califf testified that "'the inspection results were shocking'" and that "'[w]e had no confidence in integrity of the quality program at the facility[.]'"

