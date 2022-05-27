Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (AllianzGI) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC ("AllianzGI" or the "Company") APBIX APBPX, APBRX, APKIX, APKPX, APKRX, AZIAX, AZICX, AZIIX, AZIPX, AZIRX, AZUAX, AZUCX, AZUIX, AZUPX))) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, sold, or liquidated mutual funds shares managed by AllianzGI's Structured Products Group from January 1, 2015 through December 31, 2020. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/agi.
This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.
The Complaint alleges, inter alia, that AllianzGI committed securities fraud from 2015 through 2020 through a scheme to defraud prospective and current Mutual Fund investors by making false and misleading statements that substantially understated the risks being taken by the Mutual Funds. Instead of managing the Mutual Funds as represented, the Complaint alleges that AllianzGI prioritized returns over risk management in ways that were fundamentally inconsistent with AllianzGI's representations concerning the Mutual Funds Principal Investment Strategies. AllianzGI and its managers engaged in this conduct, the Complaint alleges, to increase the compensation paid to AllianzGI as investment manager and to its employees as portfolio managers of the Mutual Funds. The Complaint also alleges that AllianzGI acted negligently and breached its fiduciary duties to investors.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/agi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AllianzGI you have until July 25, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/702858/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Allianz-Global-Investors-US-LLC-AllianzGI-Shareholders-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm
