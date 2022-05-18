Yunhong CTI Ltd. Reports s First Quarter 2022 Results; Provides Preliminary 2022 Financial Guidance

Management Commentary

"Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter results driven by solid demand across product lines. Later than expected Mother's Day shipments pushed some first quarter business into the second quarter, with an increase in inventory from the end of 2021 that is now gone. Despite these timing issues, the Company generated cash and expects to continue to do so. Managing material and labor availability remains a daily priority across our business and during the quarter we made steady progress on addressing these challenges, most notably with our robotic arms initiative," said Frank Cesario, Chief Executive Officer, Yunhong CTI.

Commenting further on Q1 2022 financial results, Cesario stated, "Without Flexo in the fold, during the first quarter of 2022, we generated Adjusted EBITDA of $340,000. Our Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2021 of $92,000 was negatively impacted by Flexo (see discussion of non-GAAP measures below). We believe our financial results going forward should be easier to understand and most importantly, we expect to be more profitable now that our organizational changes have been completed with the sale of Flexo."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Yunhong CTI's net sales were $5.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 12% compared with $6.6 million during the same period of 2021.

This decrease was primarily attributable to the timing of Mother's Day shipments, a larger portion of which occurred in early April 2022 instead of late March, as occurred during 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 % of $ % of $ Product Category (000) Omitted Net Sales (000) Omitted Net Sales

Foil Balloons 3,832 67 % 4,935 75 % Latex Balloons 25 0 % 2 0 % Film Products 828 14 % 306 5 % Other 1,112 19 % 1,356 20 % Total 5,797 100 % 6,599 100 %

Gross profit decreased to $1.039 million in the first three months of 2022, or 12% as compared to $1.286 million in the prior year period. This corresponds to the timing of shipments above, which also resulted in a temporary increase in inventory of $0.6 million as of March 31, 2022, from the end of December 2021.

Net loss was $21,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with net loss of $381,000 in the prior year period.

First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $340,000 as compared to $92,000 in the prior year period (including Flexo). See the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" section below for additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Results

To provide additional information regarding the Company's results, we have disclosed in this press release a Non-GAAP measure that combines EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization) as well as results excluding deconsolidation charges and certain non-recurring charges and benefits. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings (loss) before net interest, other expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has included EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure in this press release because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate the core operating performance of the Company, to prepare budgets and operating plans, and because management believes such measure provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of EBITDA as an analytic tool has its limitations and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP statement of this non-GAAP measure is contained in the accompanying table. Similarly, management and the board of directors look at the results of the entity going forward, without the impact of deconsolidation costs related to the disposal of subsidiaries and related non-cash charges, which can be significant. Again, this pro forma result is not a replacement for the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP. It simply provides another viewpoint that may otherwise be obscured by a comprehensive presentation. A reconciliation between this pro forma result and our financial results as reported under GAAP is also presented.

First Quarter 2022 and 2021 Summary Results (Non-GAAP; unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP Measure

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021





Net (loss)/income (21,000 ) (381,000 )

Depreciation/amortization 98,000 128,000 Interest expense 96,000 231,000 Other lender related fees 136,000 114,000 Taxes - - Equity charges 31,000 -

Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP Measure 340,000 92,000

First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call / Webcast Information

Yunhong CTI will host its conference call on Thursday, May 19th at 9:00 a.m. Central Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast will be available at