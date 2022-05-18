SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / SVB&T Corporation SVBT, the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share (post stock split) of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.
The dividend declared is an 18.52% annualized increase (adjusted for the stock split that occurred in March 2022) over the total dividend declared for the 2021 fiscal year.
##
For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.com.
SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).
Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions and/or other factors.
Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.
SOURCE: SVB&T Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/701916/SVBT-Corporation-Parent-Company-of-Springs-Valley-Bank-Trust-Company-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
