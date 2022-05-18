Fabled Copper Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") FABLXZ)) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. The ability to have the Company's common shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With the Company's common shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new U.S. based investors are less restricted from participating in trading the Company's shares.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

