Robo Report Edition 23 Released Today Covering the First Quarter of 2022; Protections Against Rising Inflation Define Winning Portfolios for the Quarter

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The Robo Report ® Edition 23 has been released today covering the first quarter of 2022, announced Ken Schapiro, Publisher. The Report is a continuation of an ongoing study that monitors well-known robo advisors. This edition of the Robo Report tracks 58 accounts at 35 different providers.

"Protections against rising inflation defined winning portfolios in the first quarter of the year, with Wealthfront, Morgan Stanley Inflation Conscious, and Personal Capital benefiting the most," said David Goldstone, Manager of Research. "It has yet to be seen if this current wave of inflation will prevail long term, but investors are taking a second look at their portfolios to plan for inflationary shocks accordingly."

For three-year performance, strong domestic bias propelled Zacks Advantage to the top spot.

Wealthfront is the new long-term winner as its balanced portfolio showed resiliency among volatile market conditions. Shorter-duration bond allocations boosted fixed-income returns for Zacks Advantage, Personal Capital, and Marcus Smart Beta.

"Firms like Wealthfront, Schwab, and Personal Capital outperformed this quarter in a reversal from previous periods, bolstered by holdings in commodities and energy. Additionally, portfolios holding specific tilts towards value have outperformed year-to-date and are closing the gap from previous periods of underperformance."

"Schwab and Wealthfront have long held a value tilt to their portfolios, and while value has significantly outperformed this year, growth has generally outperformed value for the past decade," said Thomas Leahy, Senior Investment Analyst.

Highlights:

Zacks Advantage won the top spot for 3-year performance thanks to a strong domestic bias in its equity portfolio, with Wealthfront and SoFi next.

Wealthfront is the new best-performing robo alongside Fidelity Go and Axos Invest for 5-year returns

Schwab and Axos took the top two spots for fixed income performance, both of which demonstrated more sophistication than those robos, which focused on standard intermediate-duration investment-grade bond funds as their primary holdings.

"Wealthfront, Personal Capital, and Schwab have held up well in 2022 and will likely continue to outperform if inflation is above expectations. Furthermore, they make great compliments to the more growth-oriented robos like SoFi, SigFig, and Fidelity Go," said Mr. Leahy.

Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report® and the Robo Ranking® are all available for free at https://www.theroboreport.com.

All data tables can be found online: https://www.theroboreport.com/data

Follow the Report on Twitter @theroboreport.

Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: https://www.theroboreport.com

Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.

To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at theroboreport@condorcapital.com or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.

Disclaimer of Warranties:

Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.

The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

CONTACT:

Bill Bongiorno

President

Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc.

914-533-7065

www.bluechippr.com

SOURCE: The Robo Report

View source version on accesswire.com: