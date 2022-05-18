Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Appointment of Director

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ATYM AYM is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Kate Harcourt, who has over 30 years' experience of sustainability consultancy in the mining sector, as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Over the past 12 years, Kate Jane Harcourt (legal name Kate Jane Richards), aged 58, has held numerous independent sustainability consultancy roles, including ESG Officer and ESG Adviser, at a range of UK-linked mining companies. These include Cornish Lithium, Adriatic Metals and Tara Resources. Prior to 2010, Mrs. Harcourt's roles included Director of Health, Safety, Environment, Communities and Securities at MagIndustries, Senior Environmental Scientist at Golder Associates (UK) Ltd, Senior Environmental Scientist at Wardell Armstrong and Environmental Scientist at SRK (UK) Ltd.

Mrs. Harcourt has a BSc (Hons) in Natural Environmental Science from Sheffield University and a MSc in Environmental Technology (Pollution) from Imperial College. She also holds a Diploma from Imperial College ("DIC"). Mrs. Harcourt is a Chartered Environmentalist, a Member of the Institution of Environmental Scientists and was nominated as one of the "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" in 2018.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc., commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Kate to Atalaya. Her appointment as an independent Non-Executive Director and her expertise in developing sustainable mining practices will reinforce the work we are already undertaking to decarbonise our operations and will ensure we deliver best-in-class environmental strategies going forward, as we grow our production."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"Atalaya recently published its 2021 Sustainability Report in line with our commitment to the sustainable management of our mining operations. We endeavour to achieve excellence in environmental performance, abiding by environmental standards beyond those set by international regulations, and Kate's experience will be critical to implementing this ethos across our portfolio. This is an exciting time for the Company and we are pleased to have Kate as part of the team."

Additional Information

Details of the names of companies and partnerships of which Mrs Harcourt is or has been a member of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies or partners at any time in the five years preceding the date of this document are set out below:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships Condor Gold plc Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Orezone Gold Corporation Roxgold Inc

Save for the above, there is no additional information to be disclosed under Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies which needs to be disclosed.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

