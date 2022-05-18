Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Coinbase Global Inc.

("Coinbase" or "the Company") COIN. Investors who purchased Coinbase sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/coin.

The investigation concerns whether Coinbase and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2022, Coinbase released its results for the first quarter of 2022 and disclosed that it lost $430 million for the quarter or $1.98 per share. Coinbase earned $3.05 per share in the same period of the prior year. Following this news, Coinbase stock dropped over 26% on May 11, 2022.

