Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company) TWTR.

The investigation concerns whether Twitter and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his deal to buy Twitter cannot move forward unless Twitter proves that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake or spam. Musk tweeted, "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate." Musk added, "Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does." Following this news, Twitter's stock dropped during intraday trading on May 17, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Twitter shares, you can assist this investigation

