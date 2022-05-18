Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tuya, Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") TUYA. Investors who purchased Tuya sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgnadg.com/tuya.

The investigation concerns whether Tuya and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around March 18, 2021, Tuya conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 43.59 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on August 19, 2021, Tuya reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Tuya provided sales guidance of between $83 million and $86 million, falling well short of consensus expectations of $110 million. On this news, Tuya's ADS price fell $1.74 per ADS, or 14.32%, to close at $10.41 per ADS on August 19, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tuya shares, you can assist this investigation.

