Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma" or "the Company") MEIP. Investors who purchased MEI Pharma securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip.

The investigation concerns whether MEI Pharma and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2022, MEI Pharma announced restatements of its financial statements for certain quarters for 2020 and 2021. In part, MEI Pharma stated, "[R]evenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021. The Company will therefore restate its previously filed annual and quarterly financial statements for periods from June 30, 2020 forward." Following this news, MEI Pharma stock dropped $0.0242, or 4.6% on May 16, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedMEI Pharma shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

